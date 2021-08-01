ROAD (ROAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,236.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ROAD has a market cap of $99,151.09 and approximately $16,236.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

