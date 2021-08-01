Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE RHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $98.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

