Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
