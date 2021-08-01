Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

