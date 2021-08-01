Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $482.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

