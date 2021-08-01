Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

