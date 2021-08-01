Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 154,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.