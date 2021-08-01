Rocket Vault Market Cap Reaches $994,256.17 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $994,256.17 and $2.53 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 86.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00137250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.59 or 1.00141141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00834309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

