Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Up 108.6% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

