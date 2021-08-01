Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $33,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $308.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

