Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 275.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

