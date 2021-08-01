ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $7.30 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00566463 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000883 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

