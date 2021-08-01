Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

