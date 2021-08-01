Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Achieves $312,906.99

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Rotten has a total market cap of $312,906.99 and $7,625.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.86 or 0.00802314 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 94,554,705 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

