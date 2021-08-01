Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,300 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.61% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $119.29 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

