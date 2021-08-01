Royal Bank of Canada Buys 105,824 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

