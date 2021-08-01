Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NVT opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,161,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

