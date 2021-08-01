Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 568.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 189,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 455,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

BLDR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

