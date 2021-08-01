Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.63 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59.

