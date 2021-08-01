Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.