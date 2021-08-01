Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,249,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,973 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

