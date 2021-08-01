Royal Bank of Canada Invests $4.79 Million in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.54% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $52.42.

