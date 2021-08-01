Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

