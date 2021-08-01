Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,508 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.