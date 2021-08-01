Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,682 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock worth $442,866,044. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $337.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $151.44 and a one year high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

