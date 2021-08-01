Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

