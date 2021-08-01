Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

