Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,705 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 161,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

