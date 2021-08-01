Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Mattel worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $21.72 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

