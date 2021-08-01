Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,523 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of AAON worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.15 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

