Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,142 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

ARWR opened at $69.29 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

