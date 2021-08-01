Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,585 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.14% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.