Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,750 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MGU opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.