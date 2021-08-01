Royal Bank of Canada Sells 67,992 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.00% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

ROBT opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

