Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

