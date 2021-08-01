Royale Finance Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $571,426.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,764.09 or 0.99943254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00831214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.