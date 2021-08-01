RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.93 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $143.93 million and approximately $950,102.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.