Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $539,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 238,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,595. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

