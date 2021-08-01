Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $385,188.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $123,033.11 and approximately $385,188.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $32.91 or 0.00082725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruler Protocol's official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

