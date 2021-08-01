Rune Trading Down 13.2% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $131.02 or 0.00325938 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $224,967.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

