RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.