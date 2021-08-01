RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
