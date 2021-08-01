Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.06. Ryanair has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

