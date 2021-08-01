Ryder System’s (R) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 98.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.