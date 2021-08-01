Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RYKKY. Mizuho raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of RYKKY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,070. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

