S4FE Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 4% against the US dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $4,436.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040072 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

