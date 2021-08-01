SAFE DEAL Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $942,125.91 and approximately $103,583.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 730,394 coins and its circulating supply is 703,252 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

