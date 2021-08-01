Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

