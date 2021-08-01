SAFE2 Hits One Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,186.82 or 1.00439869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00829097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.