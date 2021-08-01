SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $879.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.37 or 0.99967081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.01023835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00374563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.00400653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004695 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

