Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 522,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $7.76 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.13.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
