Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 522,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $7.76 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

