SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.72 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $18.72 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00137485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.77 or 0.99933584 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00827939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

